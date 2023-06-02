Coal India के शेयरों को मिला निवेशकों को सपोर्ट, सरकार को मिलेंगे 4,000 करोड़ रुपये
Coal India Share Price Update: सरकार ने कोल इंडिया में अपने 18.48 करोड़ शेयर यानी तीन प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी 225 रुपये के न्यूनतम मूल्य पर बेची. न्यूनतम मूल्य पर हिस्सेदारी बेचने से सरकारी खजाने में 4,000 करोड़ रुपये आएंगे.

Coal India Share Price: कोल इंडिया के शेयरों (Coal india share) की बिक्री को खुदरा और संस्थागत दोनों निवेशकों से भरपूर समर्थन मिला है और सरकार को इससे 4,000 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक मिलने की उम्मीद है. दो दिन की इस बिक्री पेशकश (OFS) में सरकार ने कोल इंडिया में अपने 18.48 करोड़ शेयर यानी तीन प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी 225 रुपये के न्यूनतम मूल्य पर बेची. न्यूनतम मूल्य पर हिस्सेदारी बेचने से सरकारी खजाने में 4,000 करोड़ रुपये आएंगे.

