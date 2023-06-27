EPFO की हायर पेंशन पर आया बड़ा अपडेट, अब इस तारीख तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं नौकरीपेशा
EPFO की हायर पेंशन पर आया बड़ा अपडेट, अब इस तारीख तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं नौकरीपेशा

Pension Scheme: यद‍ि आप हायर पेंशन के व‍िकल्‍प को स‍िलेक्‍ट करते हैं तो रिटायरमेंट के समय मिलने वाली एकमुश्‍त रकम में कटौती हो सकती है. हालांक‍ि इससे आपकी मंथली पेंशन में इजाफा हो जाएगा.

EPFO की हायर पेंशन पर आया बड़ा अपडेट, अब इस तारीख तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं नौकरीपेशा

EPFO Pension Rules: अगर आप भी नौकरीपेशा हैं तो यह खबर आपके काम की है. जी हां, कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) ने हायर पेंशन का ऑप्‍शन चुनने की समय सीमा को आगे बढ़ा द‍िया है. अब कर्मचारी 11 जुलाई तक ज्‍यादा पेंशन पाने के ल‍िए आवेदन कर सकते हैं. यह दूसरा मौका है जब ज्‍यादा पेंशन का विकल्प चुनने के लिये आवेदन करने की समयसीमा को बढ़ाया गया है. इससे पहले इसे 3 मई, 2023 से बढ़ाकर 26 जून, 2023 किया गया था.

