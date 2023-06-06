Gold Price Today: बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने से पहले रेट चेक करना जरूरी
Gold Price Today: बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने से पहले रेट चेक करना जरूरी

Gold Silver Price: जानकारों को उम्‍मीद है क‍ि आगामी द‍िवाली पर सोना 65,000 रुपये के स्‍तर को टच कर सकता है. वहीं, चांदी के चढ़कर 80,000 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो पर जाने का अनुमान है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Gold Silver Price 6th June: सोने और चांदी की कीमत में एक द‍िन पहले महीने की बड़ी ग‍िरावट दर्ज की गई थी. सोना एक ही द‍िन में 700 रुपये और चांदी 1000 रुपये तक नीचे आ गई थी. लेक‍िन अब अगले ही द‍िन दोनों कीमती धातुओं में फ‍िर से तेजी देखी जा रही है. मंगलवार को सर्राफा बाजार और मल्‍टी कमोड‍िटी एक्‍सचेंज (MCX) दोनों ही हरे न‍िशान के साथ कारोबार कर रहे हैं. सोना एक बार फ‍िर से 60,000 रुपये के पार चला गया है. अगर आप हाल-फ‍िलहाल ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने का प्‍लान कर रहे हैं तो आपको उठा-पटक के बीच सही रेट पता होने चाह‍िए.

