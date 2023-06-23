Gold ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, 1000 रुपये सस्ता हुआ सोना, चांदी 2500 रुपये फिसली
Gold ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, 1000 रुपये सस्ता हुआ सोना, चांदी 2500 रुपये फिसली

Gold Price Today Delhi: गोल्ड ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है. सोने की कीमतों में लगातार तीसरे दिन गिरावट देखने को मिली है. आज भी गोल्ड सस्ता हो गया है. अगर तीन दिन की लगातार गिरावट को देखेंगे तो पिछले 3 दिन में सोना करीब 1000 रुपये सस्ता हो गया है. वहीं, चांदी की कीमतों में 2500 रुपये से भी ज्यादा गिरावट देखने को मिली है. दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में सोने का भाव 59100 रुपये के करीब क्लोज हुआ है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

