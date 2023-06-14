Gold Price: शादी सीजन में सस्ता हो गया है सोना, चांदी भी हुई सस्ती, कीमतों में आई जबरदस्त गिरावट
Gold Price: शादी सीजन में सस्ता हो गया है सोना, चांदी भी हुई सस्ती, कीमतों में आई जबरदस्त गिरावट

Gold Price Today Delhi: अगर आप आज गोल्ड की ज्वैलरी खरीदते हैं तो आज आपको सस्ते में ज्वैलरी मिल जाएगी. दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में सोने का भाव आज 60,000 के लेवल पर क्लोज हुआ है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Gold Price: शादी सीजन में सस्ता हो गया है सोना, चांदी भी हुई सस्ती, कीमतों में आई जबरदस्त गिरावट

Gold Price Today Delhi, 14 June 2023: गोल्ड और सिल्वर खरीदने (Gold-Silver Price) वालों के लिए आज अच्छी खबर आ गई है. दोनों ही धातुओं की कीमतों में आज बड़ी गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. अगर आप आज गोल्ड की ज्वैलरी खरीदते हैं तो आज आपको सस्ते में ज्वैलरी मिल जाएगी. दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में सोने का भाव आज 60,000 के लेवल पर क्लोज हुआ है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

