Gold Price: सोना हो गया सस्ता, 60000 के नीचे फिसला गोल्ड का भाव, चेक करें 10 ग्राम का रेट्स
Gold Price: सोना हो गया सस्ता, 60000 के नीचे फिसला गोल्ड का भाव, चेक करें 10 ग्राम का रेट्स

Gold Price Rates: सोना आज भी सस्ता हो गया है. ग्लोबल मार्केट में गिरावट का असर घरेलू मार्केट में भी देखने को मिल रहा है. आज सोने का भाव (Gold rates) 60,000 के भी नीचे फिसल गया है. इसके अलावा चांदी भी सस्ती हो गई है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Gold Price: सोना हो गया सस्ता, 60000 के नीचे फिसला गोल्ड का भाव, चेक करें 10 ग्राम का रेट्स

Gold Price Today Delhi, 30 June 2023: सोने और चांदी की कीमतों (Gold Price) में आज भी गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. सोना आज भी सस्ता हो गया है. ग्लोबल मार्केट में गिरावट का असर घरेलू मार्केट में भी देखने को मिल रहा है. आज सोने का भाव (Gold rates) 60,000 के भी नीचे फिसल गया है. इसके अलावा चांदी भी सस्ती हो गई है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. आइए चेक करें आज दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार में सोने का क्या भाव है.

