Gold Price: गोल्ड ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, सस्ता हो गया सोना-चांदी
topStories1hindi1712640
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Gold Price: गोल्ड ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, सस्ता हो गया सोना-चांदी

Gold Price Delhi, 26 May 2023: सोने की कीमतों (Gold price) में लगातार गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. आज भी गोल्ड ज्वैलरी सस्ती हो गई है. इसके अलावा चांदी की कीमतों (Silver Price) में भी गिरावट आई है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gold Price: गोल्ड ज्वैलरी खरीदने वालों के लिए आई खुशखबरी, सस्ता हो गया सोना-चांदी

Gold Price Delhi, 26 May 2023: सोने की कीमतों (Gold price) में लगातार गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. आज भी गोल्ड ज्वैलरी सस्ती हो गई है. इसके अलावा चांदी की कीमतों (Silver Price) में भी गिरावट आई है. कमजोर ग्लोबल मार्केट के बीच में घरेलू कीमतों में भी गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. आज सोने का भाव 60,000 रुपये के करीब क्लोज हुआ है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
mutual fund
आपको भी बनना है करोड़पति तो Mutual Fund में लगाएं पैसा, मिलेंगे पूरे 1 करोड़ रुपये!
Maoist
माओवादी ग्रुप की मेंबर, अब बनना चाहती है पुलिस अधिकारी, जानें कैसे बदला जीवन