Gold-Silver News: सोने-चांदी को लेकर आ गई ऐसी खबर, सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके भी होश!
topStories1hindi1722112
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Gold-Silver News: सोने-चांदी को लेकर आ गई ऐसी खबर, सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके भी होश!

Gold News Today: विदेशी बाजारों में सोने में तेजी के रुख के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के सर्राफा बाजार में शुक्रवार को सोने का भाव फिर से 60,600 के पार निकल गया है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gold-Silver News: सोने-चांदी को लेकर आ गई ऐसी खबर, सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे आपके भी होश!

Gold Price Today Delhi, 2 June 2023: सोने की कीमतों (Gold Price) में लगातार गिरावट के बाद आज मजबूती देखने को मिली है. गोल्ड और सिल्वर आज महंगा हो गया है. दिल्ली सर्राफा बाजार से सोना खरीदने वालों को अब ज्यादा पैसे खर्च करने होंगे. विदेशी बाजारों में सोने में तेजी के रुख के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के सर्राफा बाजार में शुक्रवार को सोने का भाव फिर से 60,600 के पार निकल गया है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan
Pakistan: अलग-थलग पड़े इमरान खान, 100 से अधिक नेताओं ने PTI छोड़ने का किया ऐलान
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
Rahul Gandhi
US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल, कहा- मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?