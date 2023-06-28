Gold Price Today: तीन महीने के न‍िचले स्‍तर पर पहुंचा सोना, चांदी भी धड़ाम; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
topStories1hindi1757800
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Gold Price Today: तीन महीने के न‍िचले स्‍तर पर पहुंचा सोना, चांदी भी धड़ाम; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Silver Price: MCX पर बुधवार को सोना 80 रुपये टूटकर 58027 रुपये प्रत‍ि 10 ग्राम और चांदी 321 रुपये की ग‍िरावट के साथ 69980 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो पर ट्रेंड कर रही है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gold Price Today: तीन महीने के न‍िचले स्‍तर पर पहुंचा सोना, चांदी भी धड़ाम; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Price 28th June: सोने या चांदी खरीदने का प्‍लान करने वालों के ल‍िए इस समय बड़ी खुशखबरी है. सोना ग‍िरकर तीन महीने के न‍िचले स्‍तर पर पहुंच गया है. चांदी में भी बड़ी ग‍िरावट देखी जा रही है. सोने और चांदी में प‍िछले कुछ द‍िनों से लगातार उठा-पटक का दौर बना हुआ है. मंगलवार की तेजी के बाद आज फ‍िर सोने में ग‍िरावट का रुख देखा जा रहा है. चांदी भी हाई लेवल से लेकर अब तक 8000 रुपये से ज्‍यादा ग‍िर चुकी है. मई की शुरुआत में सोना 61,000 रुपये से ऊपर पहुंच गया था. चांदी भी 77,000 के पार चली गई थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!