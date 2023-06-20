Upcoming IPO: आ रहा एक और कमाई का मौका, 23 जून को ओपन हो रहा ये IPO, प्राइस बैंड - 82-87 रुपये
topStories1hindi1746124
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Upcoming IPO: आ रहा एक और कमाई का मौका, 23 जून को ओपन हो रहा ये IPO, प्राइस बैंड - 82-87 रुपये

Upcoming IPO News: अब एक और कंपनी बाजार में अपना आईपीओ लेकर आ रही है, जिसके जरिए आपको कमाई का मौका मिल रहा है. ग्रीनशेफ अप्लायंसेज का आईपीओ 23 जून को खुलकर 27 जून को बंद होगा. एंकर निवेशक 22 जून को शेयरों के लिए बोली लगा सकेंगे.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Upcoming IPO: आ रहा एक और कमाई का मौका, 23 जून को ओपन हो रहा ये IPO, प्राइस बैंड - 82-87 रुपये

Greenchef Appliances IPO: आईपीओ (IPO) में पैसा लगाने वाले निवेशकों के लिए अच्छी खबर है. पिछले हफ्ते मार्केट में Ikio Lighting Ltd का आईपीओ लिस्ट हुआ है. इस आईपीओ में पैसा (Upcoming IPO) लगाने वाले निवेशकों को काफी फायदा हुआ है. कंपनी के शेयरों की लिस्टिंग 38 फीसदी प्रीमियम पर हुई है. अब एक और कंपनी बाजार में अपना आईपीओ लेकर आ रही है, जिसके जरिए आपको कमाई का मौका मिल रहा है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!
PAN card
सरकार का अल्टीमेटम! 10 दिन में निपटा लो ये काम, वरना जो होगा वो सोच भी नहीं सकते!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता