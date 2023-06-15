Delhi NCR में घर खरीदने वालों को लगा झटका, 16 प्रतिशत बढ़ गए रेट्स, चेक करें लिस्ट
Home Price in Delhi NCR: देश के शीर्ष आठ शहरों में 2023 की पहली तिमाही में घरों की कीमतों में जोरदार इजाफा देखने को मिला है. दिल्ली, कोलकाता, हैदराबाद, बेंगलौर समेत कई शहरों में घरों की कीमतों में जोरदार तेजी देखने को मिली है. वहीं, मुंबई में घरों की कीमतों में गिरावट आई है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

Delhi-NCR House Price: अगर आपका भी दिल्ली एनसीआर (Delhi-NCR) में घर खरीदने का प्लान है तो आपको बड़ा झटका लग सकता है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर में घरों की कीमतों में जोरदार बढ़त देखने को मिली है. बेहतर मांग और निर्माण की ऊंची लागत के कारण चालू साल की जनवरी-मार्च तिमाही में दिल्ली-एनसीआर में घरों के दाम सबसे ज्यादा 16 प्रतिशत बढ़े हैं. एक रिपोर्ट में यह जानकारी दी गई है.

