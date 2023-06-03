LIC हर महीने देगा 50,000 रुपये पेंशन, सिर्फ एक बार लगाना है पैसा, जानें क्या है शानदार प्लान?
topStories1hindi1723010
Hindi Newsनिवेश

LIC हर महीने देगा 50,000 रुपये पेंशन, सिर्फ एक बार लगाना है पैसा, जानें क्या है शानदार प्लान?

LIC Policy Scheme Update: एलआईसी की इस पॉलिसी का नाम जीवन शांति स्कीम है, जिसमें आपको हर महीने 50,000 रुपये तक मिल सकते हैं. इसमें आप पेंशन मंथली, तिमाही, छमाही और सालाना आधार पर ले सकते हैं. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

LIC हर महीने देगा 50,000 रुपये पेंशन, सिर्फ एक बार लगाना है पैसा, जानें क्या है शानदार प्लान?

LIC Pension Plan: एलआईसी अपने ग्राहकों (LIC Custoer) के लिए एक ऐसी सुविधा लेकर आई है, जिसमें आपको हर महीने पेंशन का फायदा मिलेगा. एलआईसी की इस पॉलिसी का नाम जीवन शांति स्कीम है, जिसमें आपको हर महीने 50,000 रुपये तक मिल सकते हैं. इसमें आप पेंशन मंथली, तिमाही, छमाही और सालाना आधार पर ले सकते हैं. इस पॉलिसी में न्यूनतम 1.5 लाख रुपये के  निवेश की जरूरत है. अगर आप इस योजना में निवेश करते हैं तो आप अच्छी पेंशन के साथ रिटायर हो सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात