Oil Price: लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, तेल के दाम में आई गिरावट, ये है ताजा रेट
topStories1hindi1730222
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Oil Price: लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, तेल के दाम में आई गिरावट, ये है ताजा रेट

Oil Rate: सूत्रों के मुताबिक, देशी तिलहनों की पेराई नहीं होने पर पशु आहार में इस्तेमाल होने वाले तेल-खली महंगे हो जाएंगे जिसका दुग्ध व्यवसाय पर प्रतिकूल असर पड़ेगा. संभवत: इसी वजह से पिछले दिनों दूध के दामों में कई बार वृद्धि करनी पड़ी है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Oil Price: लोगों की हो गई बल्ले-बल्ले, तेल के दाम में आई गिरावट, ये है ताजा रेट

Oil Price in India: विदेशी बाजारों में मिले-जुले रुख के बीच गुरुवार को दिल्ली तेल-तिलहन बाजार में सरसों, मूंगफली तेल तिलहन, बिनौला तेल सहित अधिकांश तेल-तिलहनों कीमतों में गिरावट आई. दूसरी ओर सोयाबीन तेल तिलहन, कच्चा पामतेल (सीपीओ) और पामोलीन तेल की कीमतें पूर्व-स्तर पर बंद हुईं. मलेशिया एक्सचेंज में 1-1.5 प्रतिशत की गिरावट है जबकि शिकॉगो एक्सचेंज में मामूली सुधार देखा जा रहा है. कारोबारी सूत्रों ने कहा कि सूरजमुखी तेल की खपत दक्षिण भारत और महाराष्ट्र में अधिक होती है. सूरजमुखी तेल के साथ सोयाबीन तेल इतने अधिक मात्रा में आयात हो चुका है और यह इतना सस्ता है कि देशी तेल तिलहनों के लिए बाजार में खप पाना मुश्किल होगा. देशी तेल मिलें घाटे की स्थिति के कारण भारी तादाद में बंद हो चुकी हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी