PPF में न‍िवेश करने वालों को मोदी सरकार दे रही खुशखबरी, 2 द‍िन बाद होगा ये बड़ा बदलाव!
PPF में न‍िवेश करने वालों को मोदी सरकार दे रही खुशखबरी, 2 द‍िन बाद होगा ये बड़ा बदलाव!

PPF Calculator: मार्च 2023 के अंत में व‍ित्‍त मंत्रालय की तरफ से की गई समीक्षा में सुकन्‍या समृद्ध‍ि समेत कई बचत योजनाओं के ब्‍याज में इजाफा क‍िया गया था. लेक‍िन उस समय पीपीएफ (PPF) की ब्‍याज दर को 7.1 प्रत‍िशत पर ही बरकरार रखा गया.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

PPF में न‍िवेश करने वालों को मोदी सरकार दे रही खुशखबरी, 2 द‍िन बाद होगा ये बड़ा बदलाव!

PPF Interest Rate: अगर आप भी पब्‍ल‍िक प्रोव‍िडेंट फंड (PPF) में न‍िवेश करते हैं तो यह खबर आपको खुश कर देगी. सूत्रों ने दावा क‍िया है क‍ि सरकार 30 जून 2023 को होने वाली ब्‍याज दर की समीक्षा में पीपीएफ पर ब्‍याज बढ़ा सकती है. सरकार ने लंबे समय से पीपीएफ पर म‍िलने वाली ब्‍याज दर में बदलाव नहीं क‍िया है. केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से मध्‍यम वर्ग के ल‍िए कई छोटी बचत योजनाएं चलाई जाती हैं. उन्‍हीं योजनाओं में से एक पीपीएफ (PPF) है. पीपीएफ में लॉन्‍ग टर्म के ल‍िए न‍िवेश क‍िया जाता है. इसकी ब्‍याज दर में प‍िछले दो साल से भी ज्‍यादा समय से बदलाव नहीं क‍िया गया है.

