Patanjali अब करने जा रही एक और बड़ा कारोबार, 50,000 करोड़ का है लक्ष्य
Patanjali अब करने जा रही एक और बड़ा कारोबार, 50,000 करोड़ का है लक्ष्य

Patanjali Foods Business: पतंजलि फूड्स लिमिटेड का नाम पहले रुचि सोया इंडस्ट्रीज था लेकिन सितंबर, 2019 में कर्ज समाधान प्रक्रिया के तहत पतंजलि समूह ने इसका अधिग्रहण कर लिया था.

Patanjali अब करने जा रही एक और बड़ा कारोबार, 50,000 करोड़ का है लक्ष्य

Patanjali Foods: खाद्य उत्पाद कंपनी पतंजलि फूड्स (Patanjali Foods) ने अगले पांच साल में 50,000 करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार और 5,000 करोड़ रुपये का परिचालन लाभ हासिल करने के लिए एक आक्रामक वृद्धि योजना तैयार की है जिसमें एफएमसीजी कारोबार की अहम भूमिका होगी. पतंजलि फूड्स लिमिटेड का नाम पहले रुचि सोया इंडस्ट्रीज था लेकिन सितंबर, 2019 में कर्ज समाधान प्रक्रिया के तहत पतंजलि समूह ने इसका अधिग्रहण कर लिया था.

