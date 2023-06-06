Oil Price: लोगों को मिली राहत, तेल के टूटे दाम, फटाफट जानें नए भाव
Oil Price: लोगों को मिली राहत, तेल के टूटे दाम, फटाफट जानें नए भाव



Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:48 PM IST



Oil Price Update: देश के बाजारों में सस्ते आयातित तेलों की भरमार के बीच दिल्ली तेल-तिलहन बाजार में लगभग सभी तेल-तिलहनों कीमतों में गिरावट दर्ज हुई. मलेशिया एक्सचेंज में गिरावट है और शिकॉगो एक्सचेंज में फिलहाल घट-बढ़ का रुख है. सूत्रों ने कहा कि देश के तिलहन किसान और तेल उद्योग को अब किसी भी तरह से राहत देना मुश्किल है और उनकी निराशा बढ़ती जा रही है. सूरजमुखी के किसानों ने आज सोयाबीन बीज के न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) की मांग को लेकर शाहबाद में दिल्ली चंडीगढ़ राजमार्ग को जाम कर दिया. उनकी मांग थी कि सरकार को ‘भावांतर योजना’ देने के बजाय किसानों को 6,400 रुपये के एमएसपी पर किसानों से सूरजमुखी बीज की खरीद सुनिश्वित करना चाहिए.

