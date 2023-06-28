Ratan Tata on Crypto Scammers: क्रिप्टो करेंसी में रतन टाटा के न‍िवेश से उठा पर्दा, हकीकत जान चौंक जाएंगे आप
topStories1hindi1757180
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Ratan Tata on Crypto Scammers: क्रिप्टो करेंसी में रतन टाटा के न‍िवेश से उठा पर्दा, हकीकत जान चौंक जाएंगे आप

Ratan Tata Crypto Investment: रतन टाटा ने अपने निवेश के बारे में प्रकाशित एक लेख का ‘स्क्रीनशॉट’ भी शेयर क‍िया. इसमें उन्‍होंने लिखा, ‘यदि आप क्रिप्टो करेंसी के साथ मेरे जुड़ाव की बात करने वाला कोई भी आर्ट‍िकल या विज्ञापन देखते हैं तो यह बिल्कुल झूठ हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ratan Tata on Crypto Scammers: क्रिप्टो करेंसी में रतन टाटा के न‍िवेश से उठा पर्दा, हकीकत जान चौंक जाएंगे आप

Ratan Tata Investments: अगर आपने भी क्र‍िप्‍टो करेंसी में न‍िवेश क‍िया है तो आपको यह खबर जरूर पढ़नी चाह‍िए. जी हां, टाटा ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन और जाने-माने कारोबारी रतन टाटा ने क्र‍िप्‍टो में न‍िवेश की खबरों के बीच अपनी स्‍थ‍ित‍ि साफ की. उन्‍होंने कहा क‍ि उनका किसी भी तरह की क्रिप्टो करेंसी से कोई संबंध नहीं है. क्रिप्टो करेंसी में निवेश से जुड़ी रिपोर्ट को सिरे से खारिज करते हुए टाटा ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, ‘मैं लोगों से इससे दूर रहने का आग्रह करता हूं. मेरा किसी भी तरह की क्रिप्टो करेंसी से कोई संबंध नहीं हैं.’

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा