Rekha Jhunjhunwala के इस स्‍टॉक ने तीन महीने में डबल क‍िया पैसा! आप भी लगाएंगे दांव?
Rekha Jhunjhunwala के इस स्‍टॉक ने तीन महीने में डबल क‍िया पैसा! आप भी लगाएंगे दांव?

TARC Limited Share Price: कंपनी हाउसिंग, कमर्शियल, हॉस्पिटैलिटी, एजुकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशन, रीक्रिएशनल फैसिलिटी, होटल, रिजॉर्ट और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रोजेक्ट्स आदि पर काम करती है. कंपनी का हेड ऑफ‍िस द‍िल्‍ली में है.

Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Rekha Jhunjhunwala के इस स्‍टॉक ने तीन महीने में डबल क‍िया पैसा! आप भी लगाएंगे दांव?

Share Market Tips: राकेश झुनझुनवाला के दुन‍िया से जाने के बाद रेखा झुनझुनवाला का नाम स्‍टॉक मार्केट की दुन‍िया में बखूबी पहचाना जाता है. यही कारण है क‍ि कई शेयर के मामले में र‍िटेल न‍िवेशक उन्‍हें फॉलो करते हैं. रेखा झुनझुनवाला के निवेश वाली एक कंपनी के शेयर ने तीन महीने में न‍िवेशकों के पैसे को लगभग डबल कर द‍िया है. कंपनी का नाम टार्क लिमिटेड (TARC Limited) है. तीन महीने पहले ज‍िन्‍होंने टार्क लिमिटेड (TARC Limited) में एक लाख का न‍िवेश क‍िया था, आज वह बढ़कर करीब दो लाख हो गया है.

