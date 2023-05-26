Forex Reserve: घट गया देश का विदेश मुद्रा भंडार, गोल्ड रिजर्व में भी आई गिरावट
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Forex Reserve: घट गया देश का विदेश मुद्रा भंडार, गोल्ड रिजर्व में भी आई गिरावट

Foreign Exchange Reserves: देश का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार (Forex Reserve) 19 मई को समाप्त सप्ताह में 6.052 अरब डॉलर घटकर 593.47 अरब डॉलर हो गया. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Foreign Exchange Reserves: देश का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार (Forex Reserve) 19 मई को समाप्त सप्ताह में 6.052 अरब डॉलर घटकर 593.47 अरब डॉलर हो गया. भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी. इससे पहले दो सप्ताह में विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार बढ़ने के बाद इस बार गिरावट हुई है. इससे पिछले सप्ताह देश का कुल विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार 3.5 अरब डॉलर बढ़कर करीब 600 अरब डॉलर रहा था.

