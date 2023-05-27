2000 Note Exchange Rule: नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
2000 Note Exchange Rule: नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग

Reserve Bank of India: व्यापारियों के संगठन कन्फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया ट्रेडर्स (CAIT) ने कहा कि चलन से वापस लिया गया 2,000 रुपये का नोट जमा करने और बदलने के लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक को सभी बैंकों के लिए समान मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया (SOP) तय करनी चाहिए.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

2000 Rupees Exchange Rules: आरबीआई (RBI) ने 2000 रुपये के नोट को सर्कुलेशन से बाहर करने का फैसला लिया है. व्यापारियों के संगठन कन्फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया ट्रेडर्स (CAIT) ने कहा कि चलन से वापस लिया गया 2,000 रुपये का नोट जमा करने और बदलने के लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक को सभी बैंकों के लिए समान मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया (SOP) तय करनी चाहिए.

