Cheque Book: इस कागज के टुकड़े पर सोच-समझकर करें साइन, नहीं तो बैंक खाते से निकल जाएंगे रुपये
topStories1hindi1756715
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Cheque Book: इस कागज के टुकड़े पर सोच-समझकर करें साइन, नहीं तो बैंक खाते से निकल जाएंगे रुपये

Cheque Book Safety Tips: कई बार धोखेबाज लोग बैंक खाताधारक की चेक बुक का गलत इस्तेमाल कर उनके खाते से रुपये निकाल लेते हैं. ऐसे में बैंक के जरिए दी जाने वाली चेक बुक को खाताधारक को काफी संभालकर रखनी चाहिए. साथ ही कुछ सेफ्टी टिप्स को भी अपनानी चाहिए, ताकी कोई और आपके चेक का गलत इस्तेमाल न कर सके.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Cheque Book: इस कागज के टुकड़े पर सोच-समझकर करें साइन, नहीं तो बैंक खाते से निकल जाएंगे रुपये

Cheque Book Tips: बैंकिंग सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल हर कोई करता है. बैंक में खाता रखने से लोग अपने वित्तीय काम आसानी से निपटा सकते हैं. इसके साथ ही बैंक में अपने पैसों को सुरक्षित भी रखा जा सकता है. वहीं बैंकों की ओर से कई प्रकार की सुविधा भी दी जाती है. इन सुविधाओं का फायदा उठाकर लोग अपने कई काम आसान भी कर सकते हैं. हालांकि कई बार धोखाधड़ी करने वाले लोग इन्हीं सुविधाओं का गलत इस्तेमाल कर लोगों को चूना लगा देते हैं. इसके लिए काफी सावधानी बरतने की भी दरकार है. वहीं यह सावधानी बैंकों के जरिए दी जाने वाली चेक बुक को लेकर भी बरतनी चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग