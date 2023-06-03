SBI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, आपने भी ले रखी है इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी, तो ग्राहकों के लिए आई जरूरी खबर
SBI ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, आपने भी ले रखी है इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी, तो ग्राहकों के लिए आई जरूरी खबर

SBI Life Insurance News Update: सहारा लाइफ इंश्योरेंस (Sahara Life Insurance) के पॉलिसीधारकों की देनदारियों और संपत्तियों के हस्तांतरण पर कहा है कि यह दो कंपनियों का विलय नहीं है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance: भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) की अनुषंगी एसबीआई लाइफ (SBI Life) ने सहारा लाइफ इंश्योरेंस (Sahara Life Insurance) के पॉलिसीधारकों की देनदारियों और संपत्तियों के हस्तांतरण पर कहा है कि यह दो कंपनियों का विलय नहीं है. बीमा नियामक इरडा ने एसबीआई लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनी को सहारा इंडिया लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लिमिटेड (SILIC) की लगभग दो लाख बीमा की देनदारी के साथ-साथ संपत्तियों का तत्काल प्रभाव से अधिग्रहण करने का निर्देश दिया.

