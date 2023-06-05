Multibagger Share: 2 ₹ के शेयर का कमाल, एक लाख को बनाया 12 करोड़; एक्‍सपर्ट की सलाह-अब भी न‍िवेश का मौका
topStories1hindi1724903
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Multibagger Share: 2 ₹ के शेयर का कमाल, एक लाख को बनाया 12 करोड़; एक्‍सपर्ट की सलाह-अब भी न‍िवेश का मौका

SRF Limited Share Price: एसआरएफ ल‍िमिटेड का शेयर कभी 2 रुपये की कीमत पर म‍िल रहा था. आज यह शेयर 2500 रुपये के पार पहुंच गया है. ज‍िस न‍िवेशक ने शेयर की कीमत 2 रुपये रहते हुए एक लाख का न‍िवेश क‍िया होगा, वह आज 12 करोड़ से ज्‍यादा का माल‍िक है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

Multibagger Share: 2 ₹ के शेयर का कमाल, एक लाख को बनाया 12 करोड़; एक्‍सपर्ट की सलाह-अब भी न‍िवेश का मौका

Share Market Tips: शेयर मार्केट की चाल को समझना आसान नहीं होता. लेक‍िन आप इसे एक बार समझ गए तो यह आपको द‍िन-रात में मालदार कर सकता है. जी हां, ऐसे कई मामले सामने आए हैं ज‍िसमें स्‍टॉक मार्केट में न‍िवेश करने वाले कम समय में ही करोड़ों की संपत्‍त‍ि के माल‍िक हो गए. यह पूरा खेल आपकी कैलकुलेशन का है. यहां एक सही दांव आपकी क‍िस्‍मत को बदल सकता है. लेक‍िन अगर दांव गलत हुआ तो आप कंगाल भी हो सकते हैं. ऐसे कई स्‍टॉक्‍स हैं ज‍िन्‍होंने न‍िवेशकों को बंपर र‍िटर्न द‍िया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fan खराब हो जाता है तो ये टिप्स जान लें, बहुत पैसे बच जाएंगे आपके
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat