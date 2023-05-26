Stock Market: लगातार दूसरे दिन मार्केट में आई बहार, सेंसेक्स 629 अंक उछला, रिलांयस के शेयर में दिखी तेजी
Stock Market: लगातार दूसरे दिन मार्केट में आई बहार, सेंसेक्स 629 अंक उछला, रिलांयस के शेयर में दिखी तेजी

Stock Market Update: शेयर बाजार (Share Market) में हफ्ते के आखिरी कारोबारी दिन तेजी देखने को मिली है. शुक्रवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी (Sensex-Nifty) बढ़त के साथ क्लोज हुए हैं.

Stock Market: लगातार दूसरे दिन मार्केट में आई बहार, सेंसेक्स 629 अंक उछला, रिलांयस के शेयर में दिखी तेजी

Stock Market Closing, 26 May 2023: शेयर बाजार (Share Market) में हफ्ते के आखिरी कारोबारी दिन तेजी देखने को मिली है. शुक्रवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी (Sensex-Nifty) बढ़त के साथ क्लोज हुए हैं. रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज में खरीदारी से सेंसेक्स में 629 अंक चढ़ गया. इसके अलावा ग्लोबल बाजारों के मजबूत संकेतों और विदेशी पूंजी का निवेश जारी रहने से बाजार में मजबूती आई है. शेयर बाजार में तेजी का यह लगातार दूसरा दिन रहा. इसके पहले बृहस्पतिवार को भी सेंसेक्स 98.84 अंक चढ़ा था और निफ्टी में 35.75 अंक की बढ़त दर्ज की गई थी. 

