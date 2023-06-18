Coconut Water से इस स्टार्टअप ने बना डाला वीगन लैदर, अब इस बायोडिग्रेडेबल प्रोडक्ट की बड़े ब्रांड्स कर रहे डिमांड
topStories1hindi1742627
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Coconut Water से इस स्टार्टअप ने बना डाला वीगन लैदर, अब इस बायोडिग्रेडेबल प्रोडक्ट की बड़े ब्रांड्स कर रहे डिमांड

Vegan Leather: केरल स्थित एक कंपनी ने नारियल पानी का इस्तेमाल करके टेक्सचर्ड और वॉटरप्रूफ प्लैदर बनाया है, जिसे साल 2018 में लॉन्च किया गया. इसका उपयोग अब बैग, पाउच, पर्स और जूते बनाने के लिए किया जाता है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

Coconut Water से इस स्टार्टअप ने बना डाला वीगन लैदर, अब इस बायोडिग्रेडेबल प्रोडक्ट की बड़े ब्रांड्स कर रहे डिमांड

Vegan Leather: दुनिया भर में बहुत से लोग वीगन डाइट की ओर रुख कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में एक दक्षिण भारतीय कंपनी ने वीगन लैदर की पेशकश की है. अब तक पारंपरिक चमड़े को ही देखते और इस्तेमाल करते आ रहे है. ऐसे में यह एक नई पहल है. केरल स्थित कंपनी मलाई बायोमटेरियल्स डिज़ाइन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड (Malai Biomaterials Design Private Limited) एक बायो-कॉम्पोजिट मैटेरियल (Bio-Composite Material) बनाया है जो लेदर की तरह दिखता है. आइए जानते हैं इस किस तरह से तैयार किया गया है ये लेदर... 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?