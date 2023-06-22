Ratan Tata की इस कंपनी ने निवेशकों बना दिया करोड़पति, 63 से बढ़कर 570 पर पहुंचा Stock, अभी भी है मौका!
Ratan Tata की इस कंपनी ने निवेशकों बना दिया करोड़पति, 63 से बढ़कर 570 पर पहुंचा Stock, अभी भी है मौका!

Tata Group Share Price: कोरोना महामारी के बाद से टाटा ग्रुप के शेयर्स रॉकेट बने हुए हैं. कोरोना काल में टाटा मोटर्स का स्टॉक 63.60 रुपये के लेवल पर पहुंच गया था और अब यह शेयर 570.50 रुपये के लेवल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है.

Jun 22, 2023

Ratan Tata की इस कंपनी ने निवेशकों बना दिया करोड़पति, 63 से बढ़कर 570 पर पहुंचा Stock, अभी भी है मौका!

Tata Motors Share Price: टाटा ग्रुप (Tata Group) के शेयर्स में पैसा लगाने वाले निवेशकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है. टाटा ग्रुप के कई शेयर्स ने निवेशकों को मोटा फायदा कराया है. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे स्टॉक के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसने निवेशकों को कोरोना महामारी के बाद 814 फीसदी का रिटर्न दिया है. कोरोना महामारी के बाद से टाटा ग्रुप के शेयर्स रॉकेट बने हुए हैं. कोरोना काल में टाटा मोटर्स का स्टॉक 63.60 रुपये के लेवल पर पहुंच गया था और अब यह शेयर 570.50 रुपये के लेवल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है. 

