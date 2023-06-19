Rs 2000 Note: रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, 2000 रुपये के नोट को वापस लेने से होगा ये, GDP पर दिख सकता है असर
SBI के अर्थशास्त्रियों का मानना है कि नोट वापस लेने के आरबीआई के कदम से मंदिरों और अन्य धार्मिक संस्थानों को मिलने वाले दान में भी बढ़ोतरी होने की उम्मीद है. इसके अलावा टिकाऊ उपभोक्ता वस्तुओं और बुटीक फर्नीचर की खरीद को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

RBI: रिजर्व बैंक का 2000 रुपये के नोट चलन से वापस लेने का फैसला चालू वित्त वर्ष में खपत को बढ़ावा देकर आर्थिक वृद्धि दर को 6.5 प्रतिशत से भी आगे ले जाने में मददगार साबित हो सकता है. सोमवार को जारी एक रिपोर्ट में यह आकलन पेश किया गया. देश के सबसे बड़े ऋणदाता भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (एसबीआई) के अर्थशास्त्रियों ने एक रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि वित्त वर्ष 2023-24 की पहली तिमाही के लिए वास्तविक जीडीपी वृद्धि 8.1 प्रतिशत हो जाएगी और समूचे वित्त वर्ष के लिए 6.5 प्रतिशत वृद्धि का आरबीआई का अनुमान भी पीछे छूट सकता है.

