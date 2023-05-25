Bandar Aur Sanp Ka Video: शिकार के लिए बाहर निकला था Cobra लेकिन मिल गया बंदर, फिर हुआ ऐसा हाल; कभी नहीं भूलेगा सांप, देखें VIDEO
Bandar Aur Sanp Ka Video: शिकार के लिए बाहर निकला था Cobra लेकिन मिल गया बंदर, फिर हुआ ऐसा हाल; कभी नहीं भूलेगा सांप, देखें VIDEO

Monkey and Snake Video: कोबरा सांप को बेहद खतरनाक जीव माना जाता है. वह जिसे एक बार डंस ले तो उसका बचना बहुत मुश्किल होता है लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में उसका बंदर से सामना खतरनाक साबित हुआ. 

Bandar Aur Sanp Ka Video: आपने सोशल मीडिया पर सांप और नेवले के वीडियो तो बहुत सारे देखे होंगे. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी कोबरा सांप और बंदर की लड़ाई देखी है. अपने खतरनाक जहर के लिए प्रसिद्ध कोबरा सांप अगर बंदर पर हमला कर दे तो उसका क्या होगा. क्या बंदर मारा जाएगा या वह अपनी फुर्ती से सांप पर भारी पड़ेगा. ऐसा ही एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे देखकर लोग लड़ाई के नतीजे पर हैरान हो रहे हैं. 

