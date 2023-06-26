Uniform: बच्चे की स्कूल ड्रेस में मिला खटमल, पेरेंट्स को गिरफ्तार करने गई पुलिस पर छोड़ा कॉकरोच की फौज! और फिर..
Uniform: बच्चे की स्कूल ड्रेस में मिला खटमल, पेरेंट्स को गिरफ्तार करने गई पुलिस पर छोड़ा कॉकरोच की फौज! और फिर..

Parents: इतना ही नहीं पुलिस को पेरेंट्स के घर के अंदर से कई खतरनाक जानवर भी बरामद हुए हैं. आखिरकार किसी तरह उन दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया. इस मामले में पुलिस ने कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

School Uniforms: बच्चे जब स्कूल में पढ़ने जाते हैं तो तमाम स्कूलों में यूनिफार्म के भी नियम बनाए जाते हैं. अमेरिका में तो स्कूल ड्रेस को लेकर बहुत ही सख्त कानून हैं. इसकी सजा ना सिर्फ बच्चों को बल्कि उनके पेरेंट्स को भी दी जाती है. लेकिन हाल ही में अमेरिका के ओहियो से एक बड़ा ही रोचक मामला सामने आया है, जिसमें एक बच्चे के माता-पिता को गिरफ्तार करना पड़ गया. यह सब तब हुआ जब स्कूल में बच्चे के यूनिफॉर्म में खटमल और कॉकरोच दिखाई पड़ गए.

