Breast Milk: इस कैफे में ब्रेस्ट मिल्क से बनी कॉफी बिक रही, मच गया बवाल..विज्ञापन भी जारी कर दिया

Coffee Cafe: इस कैफे ने कैपचीनो जैसे कॉफी उत्पादों के लिए वास्तविक मानव स्तन के दूध को उपयोग में लाने की घोषणा कर दी. यह हाल ही में इस महीने की शुरुआत में शुरू हुआ, जब इस कैफे ने बकायदा इसका विज्ञापन जारी किया है. इसके बाव बवाल मच गया.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Breast Milk Advertisement: दुनियाभर में कॉफी की दुकानों पर तरह-तरह की वैरायटी वाली कॉफी बनाई जाती है. लेकिन रूस के एक शहर में एक कॉफी कैफे ने तो हद कर दी है. हाल ही में इस कैफे ने ऐसा विज्ञापन जारी किया कि जिससे उस शहर में बवाल हो गया है. उस कैफे ने अपने विज्ञापन में अपने ग्राहकों से वादा किया कि कैफे में ब्रेस्ट मिल्क से बनी हुई कॉफी पिलाई जाएगी. इसका मतलब यह हुआ कि यहां इंसानों के दूध से बनी हुई कॉफी पिलाई जाएगी.

