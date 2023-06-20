Cat- Cobra Fight Video: घर में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहा था 'कोबरा', तभी पड़ गई पालतू बिल्ली की नजर; उसके बाद कर डाला सांप का ये हाल
Cat- Cobra Fight Video: घर में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहा था 'कोबरा', तभी पड़ गई पालतू बिल्ली की नजर; उसके बाद कर डाला सांप का ये हाल

Cat Snake Trending Video: घर में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे खतरनाक कोबरा सांप को ऐसा करना भारी पड़ गया. घर की पालतू बिल्ली ने उसे ऐसा करते देख लिया. उसके बाद दोनों में जो जबरदस्त फाइट हुई, उसे देखकर घरवाले भी हैरान रह गए. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

Cat- Cobra Fight Video: घर में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहा था 'कोबरा', तभी पड़ गई पालतू बिल्ली की नजर; उसके बाद कर डाला सांप का ये हाल

Cat Cobra Fight Viral Video: आपने सांप और नेवले की लड़ाई के किस्से तो खूब सुने होंगे. सांप खासतौर पर कोबरा को दुनिया का सबसे जहरीला जीव माना जाता है, जिसके एक बार डंसने से किसी भी प्राणी की जान जा सकती है. लेकिन छोटे से आकार वाला नेवला अपनी फुर्ती की वजह से लंबे-चौड़े कोबरा पर भारी पड़ जाता है और उसे मार डालता है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि सांप और बिल्ली भी एक-दूसरे के जानी-दुश्मन होते हैं. अगर बिल्ली को एक बार कोई सांप दिख जाए तो वह बिना डरे उससे भिड़ जाती है. सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों की फाइट का ऐसा ही एक दिल थाम देने वाला वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. 

