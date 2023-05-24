खिचड़ी को अंग्रेजी में क्या कहते हैं? खाते सब हैं जानता कोई नहीं है..जान लीजिए
खिचड़ी को अंग्रेजी में क्या कहते हैं? खाते सब हैं जानता कोई नहीं है..जान लीजिए

Kichdi: दुनियाभर में हेल्दी डाइट के लिए लोगों की पसंदीदा खिचड़ी का इतिहास 2500 साल से ज्यादा पुराना है. और जब मकर संक्रांति का समय आता है तो घरों में खिचड़ी बनाने की परंपरा कई साल पुरानी है. इसे बेहद शुभ माना जाता है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

English Of Khichdi: भारत में तो घर-घर में खिचड़ी के बारे में लोग जानते हैं. इसे दाल तथा चावल को एक साथ उबाल कर बनाया जाता है. इसमें सब्जियां, घी या मसाले भी स्वाद और जरूरत के मुताबिक मिलाए जा सकते हैं. मकर संक्रांति के दिन खिचड़ी खाना शुभ माना जाता है. खिचड़ी आसानी से पचने वाली होती है और शरीर को ऊर्जा प्रदान करती है। यह अच्छी तरह से पाचन किया जाता है और अपच के लिए उपयुक्त होती है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि खिचड़ी शब्द की इंग्लिश क्या होती है. 

