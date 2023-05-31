Youtuber ने गजब कर दिया, अपने कुत्ते के लिए 16 लाख रुपए का लग्जरी घर बनवा दिया!
Youtuber ने गजब कर दिया, अपने कुत्ते के लिए 16 लाख रुपए का लग्जरी घर बनवा दिया!

Dog Home: यूट्यूबर ने अपने कुत्ते के लिए ड्रीम हाउस घर बनवाया है. यह घर लग्जरी से परिपूर्ण है. इसमें ऐसी किसी भी प्रकार की सुविधा की कमी नहीं है जिसे सोचा नहीं जा सकता है. खास बात यह है कि उसने कुत्ते के जन्मदिन पर इसे कुत्ते को गिफ्ट किया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Youtuber ने गजब कर दिया, अपने कुत्ते के लिए 16 लाख रुपए का लग्जरी घर बनवा दिया!

Youtuber Brent Rivera: लोग अपने लिए घर बनवाते हैं तो उसमें काफी पैसा खर्च करते हैं और सोचते हैं कि किसी भी प्रकार की कमी ना होने पाए. लेकिन सोचिए कि क्या कोई शख्स अपने कुत्ते के लिए ऐसा घर बनवा सकता है, जिसमें हर प्रकार की लग्जरी वाली सुविधाएं मौजूद हैं. अमेरिका के एक यूट्यूबर ने ऐसा ही कर दिखाया है. उसने अपने कुत्ते के लिए 16 लाख खर्च करके घर बना दिया है.

