पति-पत्नी ने 8 साल से नहीं किया बेड शेयर, वजह जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान
पति-पत्नी ने 8 साल से नहीं किया बेड शेयर, वजह जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Husband-Wife Relationship: 24 साल की ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मॉडल कोले जेपानोव्स्की के पति का नाम मिच ओरवल (Mitch Orval ) है. ऐसे देखने में उनके संबंध आम पति-पत्नी की तरह लगते हैं लेकिन दोनों के रिश्तों में एक अलग बात है जो अमूमन देखने को नहीं मिलती है.

Jun 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

पति-पत्नी ने 8 साल से नहीं किया बेड शेयर, वजह जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Australia News: रिश्तों को बचाए रखने के लिए कभी-कभी एडजस्टमेंट करने पड़ सकते हैं लेकिन एक महिला ने अपने पति के साथ रिश्तों को लेकर कुछ ऐसा खुलासा किया है जिसने सभी को हैरान कर दिया है. महिला का कहना है कि पिछले 7-8 वर्षों से एक घर में रहते हुए भी उसने अपने पति से दूरी बनाकर रखी है. महिला के मुताबिक वे दोनों शायद ही कभी एक बिस्तर पर साथ सोए हैं. 

