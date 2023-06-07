Indian Railway: भारत की एक ट्रेन की कीमत कितनी होती है, नहीं जानते होंगे..पूरी डिटेल जान लीजिए!
Indian Railway: भारत की एक ट्रेन की कीमत कितनी होती है, नहीं जानते होंगे..पूरी डिटेल जान लीजिए!

Train Cost: इसके साथ ही आप यह भी जान लें कि भारत की सबसे आधुनिक ट्रेन वंदे भारत की कीमत कितनी बैठती है. इस प्रकार आप आंकड़ा लगा सकते हैं कि कोच के हिसाब से एक ट्रेन की कीमत कितनी होती है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Indian Railway: भारतीय रेल दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रेल नेटवर्क में गिना जाता है. भारत में करीब 13500 से ज्यादा यात्री गाड़ियां चलती हैं. यहां तक कि जब भी भारत-भ्रमण की बात आती है तो भारत की ट्रेनों का नाम प्रमुखता से लिया जाता है. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि एक ट्रेन को बनाने में कितना खर्च आता है. आइए इस बारे में जान लेते हैं. असल में हाल ही में यह सवाल सोशल मीडिया पर तब खड़ा हुआ जब बालासोर दर्दनाक दुर्घटना के बाद पूरा देश दुखी हो गया. 

