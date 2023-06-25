Jija-Sali Wedding: सबके सामने जीजा ने भरा साली की मांग में सिंदूर, पत्नी बनी गवाह, छोटी बहन क्यों बनी सौतन?
Jija-Sali Wedding: सबके सामने जीजा ने भरा साली की मांग में सिंदूर, पत्नी बनी गवाह, छोटी बहन क्यों बनी सौतन?

Anokhi Shadi:  शादी के समय वर-वधू पक्ष के परिजनों के साथ-साथ राजकुमार की पहली पत्नी भी खुशी-खुशी मौजूद रही. जानकारी के मुताबिक, मंदिर में शादी के बाद दोनों ने तहसील में परिजनों के सामने कोर्ट मैरिज भी की, जिसमें शादी करने वाले युवक की पत्नी बतौर गवाह मौजूद रही.

Jun 25, 2023

Prayagraj News: संगम नगरी प्रयागराज में एक शादी इन दिनों चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है. हो भी क्यों नहीं, शादी के चर्चा में होने की वजह बेहद हैरान कर देने वाली है. क्योंकि जीजा ने साली से शादी रचाई है. इतना ही नहीं, जीजा साली की शादी में पहली पत्नी यानी दुल्हन की बड़ी बहन भी खुशी-खुशी शामिल हुई.

