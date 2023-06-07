Easyjet Ban: नाम का मिस्टेक हुआ..एयरलाइन ने गलत शख्स को बैन कर दिया, फिर देखिए क्या हुआ!
Easyjet Ban: नाम का मिस्टेक हुआ..एयरलाइन ने गलत शख्स को बैन कर दिया, फिर देखिए क्या हुआ!

Flight Ban: इस शख्स को फ्लाइट में गलती से बैन कर दिया गया और उस शख्स को पता ही नहीं चल पाया. यह सब पूरा मामला इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि शख्स का नाम और शख्स की जन्म तिथि एक ऐसे शख्स से मैच कर गई, जिसे वाकई में बैन करना था.

Easyjet Ban: नाम का मिस्टेक हुआ..एयरलाइन ने गलत शख्स को बैन कर दिया, फिर देखिए क्या हुआ!

Mistake Due To Same Name: आपने उड़ती फ्लाइट में कई ऐसे कारनामें सुने होंगे जो सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चित हो जाते हैं. कई बार ऐसा भी होता है कि यात्रियों और एयरलाइन की कुछ गलतफहमी पब्लिक डोमेन में चली जाती है. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी यह सुना है कि किसी एयरलाइन ने गलती से किसी ऐसे शख्स को बैन कर दिया, जिसकी कोई भी गलती ना रही हो. एक ऐसा मामला हाल ही में सामने आया है.

