Mango Seller: आम बेचने वाले का स्टाइल देखिए..वाका वाका वाली शकीरा याद आ जाएंगी, वायरल हुआ वीडियो
Mango Seller: आम बेचने वाले का स्टाइल देखिए..वाका वाका वाली शकीरा याद आ जाएंगी, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

Shakira Style: यह आम विक्रेता शकीरा का वाका वाका स्टाइल गाते हुए सुना जा सकता है लेकिन यह गाने का मूल संस्करण नहीं गा रहा है बल्कि आम बेचने के लिए उसने वह धुन निकाली है. वह सबका ध्यान आकर्षित करने के लिए ऐसा करता हुआ नजर आ रहा है. 

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Mango Seller: आम बेचने वाले का स्टाइल देखिए..वाका वाका वाली शकीरा याद आ जाएंगी, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

Waka Waka Song: इन दिनों आम का सीजन चल रहा है और लोग अपने पसंदीदा फल को खरीद कर उसका आनंद उठा रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में आम को बेचने वाले भी नए-नए तरीकों से लोगों को आम बेचते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें एक आम विक्रेता कुछ इस तरह अपने आम को बेचता नजर आया कि लोगों को मशहूर सिंगर शकीरा की याद आ गई. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इस आम विक्रेता ने शकीरा को हूबहू कॉपी किया है.

