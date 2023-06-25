Meerkats Vs Cobra: एक फीट का जानवर, जो कर देता है कोबरा का काम तमाम, जहर भी नहीं करता असर
topStories1hindi1753480
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Meerkats Vs Cobra: एक फीट का जानवर, जो कर देता है कोबरा का काम तमाम, जहर भी नहीं करता असर

Snake Viral Video: मीरकैट्स नाम के ये छोटे जीव नेवले के परिवार से संबंधित हैं. ये अकसर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के अर्ध-शुष्क और शुष्क क्षेत्रों में पाए जाते हैं. इनका वजन 2 पाउंड तक होता है और ऊंचाई 12 इंच तक हो सकती है. इनकी नजर, सूंघने की ताकत और सुनने की क्षमता काफी ज्यादा होती है. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

Meerkats Vs Cobra: एक फीट का जानवर, जो कर देता है कोबरा का काम तमाम, जहर भी नहीं करता असर

King Cobra Fight Video: किंग कोबरा का नाम सुनते ही आंखों के आगे फन निकाले हुए मौत नजर आती है. धरती के सबसे जहरीले जीवों में किंग कोबरा का नाम शुमार है. एक बूंद जहर ही किसी का काम तमाम करने के लिए काफी है. पलक झपकते ही किंग कोबरा शिकार का नामोनिशान मिटा देता है. लेकिन एक जानवर ऐसा भी है, जिस पर न तो बिच्छू के जहर का असर होता है और ना ही किंग कोबरा के. इसको कोबरा से जरा भी खौफ नहीं है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप