Groom Attacked: दूल्हे की माला में 27 हजार..बदमाशों ने रास्ते में घेरा, फिर बारात में तूफान मचा दिया!
Groom Attacked: दूल्हे की माला में 27 हजार..बदमाशों ने रास्ते में घेरा, फिर बारात में तूफान मचा दिया!

Garland: यह पूरा मामला तब हुआ जब रास्ते में बदमाशों ने बारात पर धावा बोल दिया. इस दौरान उनकी नजर दूल्हे के गले में पड़े नोटों पर पड़ गई. इसके बाद तो फिर उन्होंने बवाल ही काट दिया. उन्होंने हार को लूट लिया और इधर दुल्हे के साथ लूटपाट से बरात में भगदड़ मच गई.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Groom Attacked: दूल्हे की माला में 27 हजार..बदमाशों ने रास्ते में घेरा, फिर बारात में तूफान मचा दिया!

Money In Groom Garland: उत्तर प्रदेश के संभल जिले में एक बेहद हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है जब कुछ बदमाशों ने एक बारात में जमकर लूटपाट मचाई. इस दौरान उन्होंने दूल्हे के गले में पड़ी माला भी खींच ली. इसके बाद कुछ बारातियों के साथ भी लूटपाट हुई. हालत यह हो गई कि मौके पर एसडीएम और सीओ पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए तब जाकर मामला शांत हुआ. इतना ही नहीं पुलिस ने भारी सुरक्षा के बीच बारात  संपन्न कराया और लूटपाट के आरोप में 4 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है.

