Talaq in Mughal Era: मुगल काल में क्या थे तलाक के नियम, इस बादशाह ने लगा दी थी रोक
Talaq in Mughal Era: मुगल काल में क्या थे तलाक के नियम, इस बादशाह ने लगा दी थी रोक

Rules of Talaq in Mughal Era: 1595 में अकबर के आलोचक और समकालीन इतिहासकार अब्दुल कादिर बदायूनी ने कहा, " स्वीकार किए गए रिवाजों में तलाक सबसे बुरा चलन है. इसका उपयोग ही मानवता के खिलाफ है. हालांकि यह अच्छी बात है कि भारतीय मुसलमानों को इससे नफरत है. 

Talaq in Mughal Era: मुगल काल में क्या थे तलाक के नियम, इस बादशाह ने लगा दी थी रोक

Mughal History: मुगलों ने भारत पर लंबे वक्त तक राज किया. इस दौरान न जाने कितने फरमानों का जनता को पालन करना पड़ा. कभी ज्यादा टैक्स देना पड़ा तो कभी कत्लेआम झेलना पड़ा. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि मुगल काल में तलाक को लेकर क्या नियम थे. अगर इतिहास के पन्ने पलटें तो मुगल काल में मुसलमानों में तलाक के मामले नाममात्र ही आते थे. 

