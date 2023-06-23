मुस्लिम लड़की ने तलाक के बाद की हिंदू लड़के से शादी, शहनाज ने नाम बदलकर रख लिया आरोही!
मुस्लिम लड़की ने तलाक के बाद की हिंदू लड़के से शादी, शहनाज ने नाम बदलकर रख लिया आरोही!

Trending News: एक मुस्लिम युवती जो कि भगवान श्री कृष्ण की भक्त थी. जब इस बात का पता युवती के शौहर को लगा तो उसने तीन तलाक दे दिया. युवती ने अपने बचपन के हिंदू दोस्त को याद किया और उसको आपबीती सुनाई. धीरे-धीरे दोनों के बीच नजदीकियां बढ़ने लगी. दोस्ती प्यार में बदल गई

 

Written By  Alkesh Kushwaha|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Muslim Woman Marries Hindu Man: यूपी के बरेली जिले में अब तक अनेकों मुस्लिम युवतियों ने इस्लाम धर्म छोड़कर हिंदू युवकों के साथ शादी कर ली है. एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसमें सभी को हैरान कर दिया. एक मुस्लिम युवती जो कि भगवान श्री कृष्ण की भक्त थी. जब इस बात का पता युवती के शौहर को लगा तो उसने तीन तलाक दे दिया. जब युवती ने अपने शौहर को समझाया कि तो उसे बुरा भला कहा. परिवार के लोग भी खिलाफ हो गए. जब कोई सहारा ना मिला तो युवती ने अपने बचपन के हिंदू दोस्त को याद किया और उसको आपबीती सुनाई. धीरे-धीरे दोनों के बीच नजदीकियां बढ़ने लगी. दोस्ती प्यार में बदल गई, जिसके बाद उन्होंने फैसला किया कि शादी कर लेते हैं और युवती ने इस्लाम धर्म को छोड़कर हिंदू दोस्त के साथ शादी कर ली.

