मुस्लिम लड़की ने हिंदू लड़के से मंदिर में की शादी, रुबीना ने रूबी रख लिया अपना नाम!
मुस्लिम लड़की ने हिंदू लड़के से मंदिर में की शादी, रुबीना ने रूबी रख लिया अपना नाम!

प्यार की रस्मों के आगे दो मजहब की दीवारें टूट गईं और रूबीना बेगम ने रूबी अवस्थी बनकर मंदिर में अपने प्रेमी के नाम का सिंदूर भरकर उसकी जीवन संगिनी बन गई. मामला बहराइच जिले के कोतवाली देहात इलाके का है. जहां के शिवपुरा गांव की रहने वाली रूबीना बेगम अब रूबी अवस्थी बन चुकी हैं.

 

मुस्लिम लड़की ने हिंदू लड़के से मंदिर में की शादी, रुबीना ने रूबी रख लिया अपना नाम!

Viral News: ना उम्र की सीमा हो ना जनम का हो बंधन, जब प्यार करे कोई तो देखे केवल मन... जी हां, कुछ ऐसी ही एक सच्ची घटना यूपी के बहराइच जिले में सामने आई है. जहां प्यार की रस्मों के आगे दो मजहब की दीवारें टूट गईं और रूबीना बेगम ने रूबी अवस्थी बनकर मंदिर में अपने प्रेमी के नाम का सिंदूर भरकर उसकी जीवन संगिनी बन गई. मामला बहराइच जिले के कोतवाली देहात इलाके का है. जहां के शिवपुरा गांव की रहने वाली रूबीना बेगम अब रूबी अवस्थी बन चुकी हैं. रुबीना ने हिन्दू रीति रिवाज के मुताबिक, मंदिर में अपनी मांग में सिंदूर भरकर अपने गांव के ही शेष कुमार अवस्थी नाम के अपने प्रेमी शादी कर ली है.

