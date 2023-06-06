Conch: शंख ले जाना भूल गए पंडित जी, फिर पूजा के दौरान कुछ ऐसा कर दिखाया..लोग तालियां बजाने लगे!
Conch: शंख ले जाना भूल गए पंडित जी, फिर पूजा के दौरान कुछ ऐसा कर दिखाया..लोग तालियां बजाने लगे!

Viral Video: वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि पंडित जी कैसे शंख के बिना ही शंख की आवाज निकालते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं. जैसे ही पंडित जी ने शंख की आवाज निकाली, उनके आसपास बैठे लोग खिलखिला कर हंसने लगे और कुछ तो तालियां बजाने लगे.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Voice Of Conch: पूजा-पाठ के दौरान कई बार ऐसा होता है कि शंख बजाने को शुभ माना जाता है. हालांकि शंख को बजाने के कई कारण बताए जाते हैं, लेकिन इसे बजाने के लिए काफी ताकत की भी जरूरत होती है. इसी कड़ी में शंख बजाने का एक बहुत ही अजीबोगरीब वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक पंडित जी शादी के दौरान पूजा कराने गए तो वहां अपना शंख ले जाना ही भूल गए. इसके बाद उन्होंने गजब तरीके से शंख की आवाज निकाली है.

