Video: हाथी से भिड़ गया मनचला गैंडा..फिर गजराज ने सिखाया ऐसा सबक, पटककर घुसाए दांत!
topStories1hindi1728369
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Video: हाथी से भिड़ गया मनचला गैंडा..फिर गजराज ने सिखाया ऐसा सबक, पटककर घुसाए दांत!

Viral: यह मनचला गैंडा अपने मस्तमौला मूड में हाथी की तरफ बढ़ता है, पहले तो हाथी कुछ नहीं बोलता है लेकिन फिर वह गैंडे को ऐसा सबक सिखाता है कि वह जीवन भर नहीं भूलेगा. आखिर में गैंडा दुम दबाकर ऐसे भागता है जैसे कुत्ता दुम दबाकर भागता है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

Video: हाथी से भिड़ गया मनचला गैंडा..फिर गजराज ने सिखाया ऐसा सबक, पटककर घुसाए दांत!

Rhino Elephant Fight: सोशल मीडिया पर जानवरों की फाइट के तमाम वीडियो सामने आते रहते हैं, लेकिन एक अलग किस्म का वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें एक मनचला गैंडा जंगल में मतवाले हाथी से भिड़ गया. गैंडे को लगा होगा कि वह हाथी को भी पछाड़ सकता है, लेकिन उसको धोखा मिल गया. पहले तो हाथी कुछ नहीं बोल रहा था, लेकिन जब हाथी को गुस्सा आया तो गैंडे की ऐसी हालत बना दी उसे अपनी जान बचाकर भागना पड़ा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
aamir khan
Video: हाथ में जाम और Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने खूब जमाई सुरों की महफिल!
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल
Toilet Seat
दुर्लभ बीमारी! टॉयलेट सीट पर बैठते ही महिला के घुटने की हड्डी टूटी, क्या है वजह?