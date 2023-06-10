Viral News: मां की याद में बेटे ने बनवाया दूसरा 'ताजमहल', खर्च कर डाले इतने करोड़ रुपये
topStories1hindi1732829
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Viral News: मां की याद में बेटे ने बनवाया दूसरा 'ताजमहल', खर्च कर डाले इतने करोड़ रुपये

Taj Mahal Like Structure: अमरूदीन शेख दाऊद नाम के व्यक्ति ने अपनी माता की याद में ताजमहल जैसी संरचना का निर्माण कराया है. सोशल मीडिया पर ताजमहल जैसी दिखने वाली इस इमारत की तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

Viral News: मां की याद में बेटे ने बनवाया दूसरा 'ताजमहल', खर्च कर डाले इतने करोड़ रुपये

Son Builds Taj Mahal For Mother: अब तक आपने मुमताज महल की याद में शाहजहां के बनवाए ताजमहल के बारे में सुना होगा. लेकिन मां की याद में एक बेटे ने करोड़ों रुपये खर्च कर ताजमहल जैसी इमारत का निर्माण कराया है. यह मामला है तमिलनाडु के तिरुवरूर का. अमरूदीन शेख दाऊद नाम के व्यक्ति ने अपनी माता की याद में ताजमहल जैसी संरचना का निर्माण कराया है. सोशल मीडिया पर ताजमहल जैसी दिखने वाली इस इमारत की तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं. दरअसल साल अमरूदीन की मां जेलानी बीवी साल 2020 में एक बीमारी के कारण चल बसी थीं. उनके लिए उनकी मां ही सब कुछ थीं. वह इस सदमे से बाहर आने की हर मुमकिन कोशिश कर रहे थे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी