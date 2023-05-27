आपने 'गुटखा डांस' देखा है क्या? वायरल हो रहा है ये मजेदार वीडियो..आप भी देखिए
Stage Dance: यह ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया है जो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गया और लोग लड़के के मजे लेने लगे. यह एक गुटखा डांस के नाम से वायरल हो गया.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Gutkha In Mouth: भारत में शादियों के दौरान डीजे पर जमकर डांस होते हैं. कई बार अजीबोगरीब डांस वायरल हो जाते हैं. इसी कड़ी में एक ऐसा डांस वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसे आप देखेंगे तो अपना सिर पीट लेंगे. क्योंकि इसमें एक लड़का गुटखा खाते हुए डांस कर रहा है. जैसे ही यह वीडियो वायरल हुआ, लोगों ने इसे 'गुटखा डांस' का नाम दे दिया है. यह बड़ा ही जबरदस्त वीडियो है जो आपको हंसने पर मजबूर कर देगा.

