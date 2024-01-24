Ramayana AI Photos: कल्पना से परे हैं AI की तस्वीरें, आर्टिस्ट ने 60 फोटो में दिखाई पूरी 'रामायण'
Ramayana AI Photos: अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के उद्घाटन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मानो तूफान आ गया. हर तरफ भगवान राम, अयोध्या और रामायण की चर्चा हो रही है. लोग दिल खोलकर अपनी श्रद्धा जता रहे हैं, मंदिर निर्माण पर अपनी राय दे रहे हैं, और रामायण के खूबसूरत किस्से सुना रहे हैं.

 

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के उद्घाटन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मानो तूफान आ गया. हर तरफ भगवान राम, अयोध्या और रामायण की चर्चा हो रही है. लोग दिल खोलकर अपनी श्रद्धा जता रहे हैं, मंदिर निर्माण पर अपनी राय दे रहे हैं, और रामायण के खूबसूरत किस्से सुना रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया इस पवित्र मौके पर लोगों के अलग-अलग नजरिए और अनुभवों को उजागर कर रहा है. ये जबरदस्त डिजिटल लहर दिखाती है कि राम मंदिर निर्माण का कितना बड़ा असर लोगों के मन पर पड़ा है. सोशल मीडिया अब आस्था, इतिहास और संस्कृति का जश्न मना रहा है, सबके बीच खूबसूरत बातचीत हो रही है. लगता है जैसे हर कोई इस पवित्र अवसर को अपने तरीके से मना रहा है.

 

 

 

कई लोग तो रामायण के पात्रों और घटनाओं से जुड़े खूबसूरत क्रिएटिव AI तस्वीरें भी शेयर कर रहे हैं. ये सब मिलकर एक ऐसी डिजिटल तस्वीर बना रहे हैं, जो इस ऐतिहासिक पल की खुशी और महत्व को बयां करती है. अनगिनत पोस्ट्स में से एक यूजर की एक एक्स थ्रेड ने लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा है. डिजिटल क्रिएटर माधव कोहली ने इंटरनेट दर्शकों को ध्यान में रखते हुए आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (एआई) इमेजरी का उपयोग करके रामायण की कहानी को प्रदर्शित किया है. उन्होंने रामायण की पूरी कहानी को सिर्फ 60 पोस्ट्स में शेयर किया.

 

 

 

वायरल होने वाले इस थ्रेड को महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा पूर्ण रामायण 60 पोस्ट्स के अंदर आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के साथ बनाया गया है. सोशल मीडिया में धूम मचा रहे माधव की रामायण की बात तो बनती है. उन्होंने शुरुआत से ही जबरदस्त तस्वीरों और ग्राफिक्स के जरिए पूरी रामायण को एक AI की दुनिया में बुन दिया है. वो हर किरदार को ऐसे जिंदा कर देते हैं जैसे सचमुच सामने खड़े हों. उन्होंने तो भगवान राम की तस्वीर बनाते हुए आग, बिजली और गरजते बादलों के साथ उनका धनुष खींचते हुए जबरदस्त पेंटिंग बनाई है. उनकी ये रामायण तो वाकई में आंखों देखी हो रही है.

 

 

 

 

अयोध्या के खूबसूरत नजारे, राजा दशरथ की राजसी तस्वीर, मां सीता की तस्वीर और लक्ष्मण की वीरता, सबकुछ उनकी कलाकारी में जिंदा हो उठा है. वाकई में कमाल कर दिया है माधव ने!

