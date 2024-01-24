Ramayana AI Photos: कल्पना से परे हैं AI की तस्वीरें, आर्टिस्ट ने 60 फोटो में दिखाई पूरी 'रामायण'

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के उद्घाटन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मानो तूफान आ गया. हर तरफ भगवान राम, अयोध्या और रामायण की चर्चा हो रही है. लोग दिल खोलकर अपनी श्रद्धा जता रहे हैं, मंदिर निर्माण पर अपनी राय दे रहे हैं, और रामायण के खूबसूरत किस्से सुना रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया इस पवित्र मौके पर लोगों के अलग-अलग नजरिए और अनुभवों को उजागर कर रहा है. ये जबरदस्त डिजिटल लहर दिखाती है कि राम मंदिर निर्माण का कितना बड़ा असर लोगों के मन पर पड़ा है. सोशल मीडिया अब आस्था, इतिहास और संस्कृति का जश्न मना रहा है, सबके बीच खूबसूरत बातचीत हो रही है. लगता है जैसे हर कोई इस पवित्र अवसर को अपने तरीके से मना रहा है.

4/ Owing to the Putrakameshti, King Dasharatha ended up having 4 sons with his 3 wives. Bharata, Lakshman, Shatrughna, And his eldest - Rama pic.twitter.com/mZjnZE0aVb — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024

7/ At the ashram the two princes, from Ayodhya, battle and defeat the demoness Tataka pic.twitter.com/hNZK5Eu189 — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024

कई लोग तो रामायण के पात्रों और घटनाओं से जुड़े खूबसूरत क्रिएटिव AI तस्वीरें भी शेयर कर रहे हैं. ये सब मिलकर एक ऐसी डिजिटल तस्वीर बना रहे हैं, जो इस ऐतिहासिक पल की खुशी और महत्व को बयां करती है. अनगिनत पोस्ट्स में से एक यूजर की एक एक्स थ्रेड ने लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा है. डिजिटल क्रिएटर माधव कोहली ने इंटरनेट दर्शकों को ध्यान में रखते हुए आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (एआई) इमेजरी का उपयोग करके रामायण की कहानी को प्रदर्शित किया है. उन्होंने रामायण की पूरी कहानी को सिर्फ 60 पोस्ट्स में शेयर किया.

9/ It is here, when Rama first sees Sita, princess of Janakpur. Sage Vishwamitra had brought Rama to attend the Swayamvara ceremony for Sita. pic.twitter.com/6MjRPmef7Z — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024

11/ The act of breaking the immortal bow proved to Sita that Rama had won her heart. Hearing the news of Rama and Sita's acceptance of a marriage, Dasharatha arrives at Mithila with a plethora of excited guests and royal gifts. pic.twitter.com/IYHAzZ5vXF — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024

वायरल होने वाले इस थ्रेड को महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा पूर्ण रामायण 60 पोस्ट्स के अंदर आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस के साथ बनाया गया है. सोशल मीडिया में धूम मचा रहे माधव की रामायण की बात तो बनती है. उन्होंने शुरुआत से ही जबरदस्त तस्वीरों और ग्राफिक्स के जरिए पूरी रामायण को एक AI की दुनिया में बुन दिया है. वो हर किरदार को ऐसे जिंदा कर देते हैं जैसे सचमुच सामने खड़े हों. उन्होंने तो भगवान राम की तस्वीर बनाते हुए आग, बिजली और गरजते बादलों के साथ उनका धनुष खींचते हुए जबरदस्त पेंटिंग बनाई है. उनकी ये रामायण तो वाकई में आंखों देखी हो रही है.

13/ Upon their return to Ayodhya, King Dasharatha, announces his eldest son Rama's coronation. As news for this breaks out, the entire city of Ayodhya finds itself busy in celebrations and decorations. pic.twitter.com/kcI7eRxyyM — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024

17/ King Dasharatha passes away shortly after Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana's departure. Upon his return, Bharat learns of his father's demise and is stricken with immense grief. In the absence of Rama, he performs their father's last rites. pic.twitter.com/YKDXxxoTrJ — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024

20/ Before returning to Ayodhya, Bharata asks for Rama's Sandals - which he places on the throne in order to symbolise Rama's rule over the kingdom even during his absence. Bharata tasks over as his regent in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/1Wdr7F3pNY — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 22, 2024

अयोध्या के खूबसूरत नजारे, राजा दशरथ की राजसी तस्वीर, मां सीता की तस्वीर और लक्ष्मण की वीरता, सबकुछ उनकी कलाकारी में जिंदा हो उठा है. वाकई में कमाल कर दिया है माधव ने!