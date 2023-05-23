Travel Hack: सिर्फ 5 हजार की टिकट में 3 देश घूम आई महिला, बताया गजब का ट्रिक..आप भी जान लीजिए
Travel Hack: सिर्फ 5 हजार की टिकट में 3 देश घूम आई महिला, बताया गजब का ट्रिक..आप भी जान लीजिए

Cheap Travel: इस महिला ने गजब का ट्रिक लगाया है. उसने अपने पहले स्टॉप में दो दिन बिताए और फिर यहां से उसने अगले पड़ाव की टिकट बुक की. आखिर में वह जब तीसरी जगह पहुंची तो यहां एक दिन बिताने के बाद उसने जब टिकट का हिसाब किया तो यह बेहद चौंकाने वाला आंकड़ा निकलकर आया. 

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Travel Hack: सिर्फ 5 हजार की टिकट में 3 देश घूम आई महिला, बताया गजब का ट्रिक..आप भी जान लीजिए

Minimum Expense In Trip: जब आप कहीं घूमने के लिए ट्रिप का प्लान करते हैं तो यह सोच समझ कर चलते हैं कि कितना खर्चा आएगा. वहीं जब देश के बाहर घूमने की बात होती है तो यह खर्चा और बढ़ जाता है. इस तरह की ट्रिप के लिए पहले से ही प्लान किया जाता है. लेकिन हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक महिला की स्टोरी सामने आई है जिसने बहुत ही कम खर्चे में तीन देश घूम लिए हैं. उसने एक ट्रिक बताई और उस ट्रिक के माध्यम से लोगों को समझ में आ गया कि महिला ने यह सब कैसे किया है.

