Tobacco: आखिर लोग तंबाकू की लत क्यों नहीं छोड़ पाते हैं? जान लीजिए चौंकाने वाली वजह
Addiction: यह बात सही है कि धूम्रपान करने से सभी इंद्रियां प्रभावित हो सकती हैं और इसे छोड़ने पर भी किसी इंद्रियों के इस प्रभाव का अनुभव होता है. लेकिन इसके अलावा कुछ ऐसे कारण हैं जिसके चलते उसे छोड़ने की इच्छा में कमी होती है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Quit Tobacco: दुनिया भर में तमाम लोग तंबाकू के शिकार हैं. लोग तंबाकू का सेवन कई तरीकों से करते हैं. कोई सीधा तंबाकू खाता है, तो कोई सिगरेट के जरिए तंबाकू का सेवन करता है या फिर किसी अन्य नशे के जरिए तंबाकू का सेवन लोग करते हैं. तंबाकू के बारे में यह कहा जाता है कि जिसको इसकी लत लग गई उसको कभी छूटती नहीं है. ऐसे कौन से कारण है जिसके चलते तंबाकू किल्लत जल्दी नहीं छूटती है. आइए इस बारे में जान लेते हैं और यह भी जान लेते हैं कि तंबाकू छोड़ने के लिए क्या उपाय कर सकते हैं.

